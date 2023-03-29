Disciplined Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,141 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $186,709,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth $130,771,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth $79,595,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth $58,086,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth $50,349,000.

NYSEARCA DFUV traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $32.92. The stock had a trading volume of 176,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,366. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.51. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $35.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

