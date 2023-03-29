Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Up to $15.63

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.63, but opened at $16.34. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 23,392,882 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 3.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average is $12.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 328.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 372.8% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1,656.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth $63,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

