Diligent Investors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,554 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BA traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.01. 1,845,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,300,208. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $221.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

