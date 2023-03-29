Diligent Investors LLC Sells 110 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Diligent Investors LLC cut its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Dover by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 149.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 231,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,998,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Dover by 23.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 146,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,774,000 after buying an additional 27,352 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Price Performance

DOV traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $145.82. 242,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,222. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $162.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Insider Activity

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Featured Articles

