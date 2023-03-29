Diligent Investors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Diligent Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,243 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe Trading Up 1.4 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.56.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $5.09 on Wednesday, reaching $378.49. 1,115,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $473.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $357.00 and a 200-day moving average of $333.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More

