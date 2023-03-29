Diligent Investors LLC Raises Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT)

Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOCT. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 36,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,343,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.45. 10,682 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $103.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.33.

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

