Diligent Investors LLC Lowers Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Diligent Investors LLC cut its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PSA traded up $6.20 on Wednesday, hitting $288.20. The company had a trading volume of 271,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,999. The company has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $296.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $421.76.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.91.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

