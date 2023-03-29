Diligent Investors LLC Has $810,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.59. 895,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,758,732. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

