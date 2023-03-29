Diligent Investors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,385 shares during the quarter. Pacific Premier Bancorp makes up 1.9% of Diligent Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,839,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PPBI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $634,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,243.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.41. The company had a trading volume of 121,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,579. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $37.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average is $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $238.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.25 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 10.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

