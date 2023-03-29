Diligent Investors LLC Decreases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,717 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 0.8% of Diligent Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $143.85. 2,706,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,433,688. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $387.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,141,454 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $162,097,882.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 252,731,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,890,345,357.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,141,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $162,097,882.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,731,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,890,345,357.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,534,113 shares of company stock worth $2,041,195,084 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Stories

