Diligent Investors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,297 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 513,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,245,000 after acquiring an additional 61,456 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,894,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 413,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.6 %

WBA stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,912,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,973,489. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.34. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.14.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.