Diligent Investors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,128,000 after buying an additional 349,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Green Dot by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Green Dot by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,918,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,185,000 after purchasing an additional 202,042 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,842,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,641,000 after purchasing an additional 302,695 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,679,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,869,000 after buying an additional 276,636 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Stock Performance

GDOT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.09. 68,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.08. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Green Dot Profile

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GDOT shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Green Dot from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.43.

Green Dot Corp. is a financial technology and registered bank holding company. It engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business (B2B) Services, Money Movement Services, and Corporate and Other.

