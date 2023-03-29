Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Diana Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of DSX opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.07. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $6.89.

Diana Shipping Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diana Shipping

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.42%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSX. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

