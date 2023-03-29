DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) PT Lowered to $6.00 at TD Cowen

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 69.97% from the company’s previous close.
DermTech Stock Performance
DermTech stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.53. 163,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,401. DermTech has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $16.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $107.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.16.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $35,374.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,911.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 8,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $35,269.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,858.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $35,374.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,911.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,060 shares of company stock worth $233,433 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DermTech
About DermTech
DermTech, Inc engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions. Its products and services include melanoma test, smart sticker, and telemedicine option for melanoma test.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DermTech (DMTK)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.