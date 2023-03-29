DEI (DEI) Trading 52.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DEI (DEI) traded up 56.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 29th. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $35,466.52 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DEI has traded up 52.9% against the dollar. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.12 or 0.00324435 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00012010 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000606 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

