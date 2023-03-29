Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.86.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.4 %

Deere & Company stock traded up $5.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $401.06. The stock had a trading volume of 635,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,123. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $411.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.82.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.