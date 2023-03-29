DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 85,918 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 987,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,918 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.63% of Black Knight worth $60,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 11.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,579,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,230 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight in the second quarter worth $56,596,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Black Knight by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,997,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,041,000 after purchasing an additional 813,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Black Knight by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,186,000 after purchasing an additional 740,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sand Grove Capital Management LLP increased its position in Black Knight by 72.4% in the third quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 1,437,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,072,000 after purchasing an additional 603,602 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Black Knight Trading Up 1.6 %

About Black Knight

Shares of BKI traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.38. 322,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,073. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.50. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.12.

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.