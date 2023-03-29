DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 8,404 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,154,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,404 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 6.09% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $88,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 925.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after buying an additional 514,761 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 499.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 155,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,945,000 after acquiring an additional 129,427 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 66.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 92,274 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 414,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,278,000 after buying an additional 70,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,110,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,473,000 after buying an additional 65,311 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.25. The company had a trading volume of 40,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,828. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $94.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th.

Several research firms recently commented on MCRI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monarch Casino & Resort has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

