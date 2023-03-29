DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 228,753 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,277,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 228,753 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.11% of TJX Companies worth $101,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.40. 1,994,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,372,447. The company has a market capitalization of $88.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $83.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.98.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TJX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

