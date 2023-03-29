DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 24,977 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 564,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 1.1% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $134,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHW. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.39.

NYSE:SHW traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $213.85. 524,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,213. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $195.24 and a 52-week high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.