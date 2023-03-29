DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 784,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.50% of CarMax worth $47,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,137,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,221,000 after purchasing an additional 40,047 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,515,000 after purchasing an additional 291,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after purchasing an additional 805,438 shares during the last quarter.

KMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of CarMax stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.06. 756,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,473. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $106.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.81 and a 200-day moving average of $67.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, President & CEO William D. Nash purchased 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.98 per share, with a total value of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

