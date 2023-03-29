DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $95.42 Million Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,310,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,789,090 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $95,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAM. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.06.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 0.3 %

BAM traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $31.00. The stock had a trading volume of 993,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,274. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.93.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

