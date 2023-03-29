DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $66.54 Million Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,277,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 349,768 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $66,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLPI stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.49. The stock had a trading volume of 296,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,513. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.06%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,080,104.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

