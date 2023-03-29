DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,885,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,680 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial makes up approximately 0.9% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 1.06% of Fidelity National Financial worth $108,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 20.9% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.08. The company had a trading volume of 651,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,364. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $50.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.00.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.22). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

