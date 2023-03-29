DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 94,910 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 411.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,961 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 94,910 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $53,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $557,000. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 708 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 490 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.3 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $488.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $493.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

