DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 518 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 174,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $74,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DE traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $399.67. 786,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,581. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $411.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.82. The firm has a market cap of $118.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.86.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

