Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Announces Earnings Results

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The company had revenue of $563.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

PLAY opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.94. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $52.54.

Insider Activity at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, insider Path D. Fund Lp Hill bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,290,842 shares in the company, valued at $45,050,385.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Randall L. Jones bought 1,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.35. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 5,284 shares in the company, valued at $215,640.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Path D. Fund Lp Hill purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,290,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,050,385.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 22,835 shares of company stock worth $851,208 over the last three months. 3.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 47.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

