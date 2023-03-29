DAO Maker (DAO) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $225.17 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One DAO Maker token can now be purchased for about $1.56 or 0.00005526 BTC on popular exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $225.17 million and approximately $3.86 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker was first traded on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,942,531 tokens. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

