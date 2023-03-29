Dai Price Reaches $1.00 (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a total market cap of $5.30 billion and approximately $148.43 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003512 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dai Token Profile

Dai’s genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,304,507,755 tokens. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dai is a decentralized, stablecoin cryptocurrency built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to maintain a stable value relative to the US Dollar, and is backed by a reserve of collateral-backed tokens and other assets. Dai is an ERC-20 token, making it fully compatible with other Ethereum-based networks and wallets. It is designed to be used as a medium of exchange, store of value, and for facilitating online payments, money transfers, and other financial services. Dai was created by MakerDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization founded in 2014 by Danish entrepreneur Rune Christensen, and was officially launched on the main Ethereum network on December 18, 2017.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

