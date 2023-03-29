DA Davidson Increases First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Price Target to $1,025.00

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $825.00 to $1,025.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FCNCA. UBS Group initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $538.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered First Citizens BancShares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of FCNCA traded up $8.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $924.50. 232,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,196. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $720.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $776.38. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $505.84 and a one year high of $959.99.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.34 by ($2.40). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 13.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 91.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 4.45%.

In other news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $710.04 per share, for a total transaction of $49,702.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at $742,701.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 73 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $678.79 per share, with a total value of $49,551.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,566.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 70 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $710.04 per share, for a total transaction of $49,702.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,701.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,583 shares of company stock worth $1,110,798. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $207,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 277.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $162,000. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

