Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Short Interest Up 56.2% in March

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 670,500 shares, an increase of 56.2% from the February 28th total of 429,200 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 175,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Cumulus Media Price Performance

CMLS stock opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $68.74 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $251.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Cumulus Media

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMLS shares. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cumulus Media in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cumulus Media from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 36.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 89.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

