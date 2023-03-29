CTS Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:CTS)

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

CTS has a dividend payout ratio of 5.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CTS to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

CTS Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $44.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average is $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. CTS has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $48.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $142.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.56 million. CTS had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CTS will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTS. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of CTS in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CTS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $751,013.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,644,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $751,013.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,644,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of CTS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $129,062.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,407,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,759 shares of company stock worth $881,673 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CTS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the third quarter worth $407,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CTS by 223.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of CTS by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 8,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in CTS by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CTS by 100.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

