CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Receives $10.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.67.
Several analysts recently commented on CTIC shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.
In related news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 85,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $511,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 85,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $511,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,440 shares in the company, valued at $176,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $162,396.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,933.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,243 over the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
CTIC stock opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $576.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.91. CTI BioPharma has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $7.80.
CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 million. CTI BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 5,105.50% and a negative net margin of 172.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
