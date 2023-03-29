CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark decreased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.39.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.32. CSX has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.17.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,349,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,749,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,324,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151,100 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

