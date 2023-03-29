Cronos (CRO) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $14.15 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.75 billion and approximately $14.15 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cronos has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0692 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00061144 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00040436 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018206 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001363 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

