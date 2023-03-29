Cronos Achieves Market Cap of $1.75 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Cronos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0694 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and $12.93 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00060685 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00039759 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006947 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00017689 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001304 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

