Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.33.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRNX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.1 %
CRNX stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $15.94. 603,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,954. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $859.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average of $18.31.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.
