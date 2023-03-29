Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) PT Raised to C$15.75

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 68.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CPG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

CPG stock traded up C$0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.34. 4,171,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,488,079. The company has a market cap of C$5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of C$7.57 and a 52-week high of C$13.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

