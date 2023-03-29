Credit Suisse Group Cuts National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Price Target to $50.00

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.50% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.25.

NHI opened at $49.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.90. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 12.71 and a quick ratio of 12.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in National Health Investors by 79.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in National Health Investors by 152.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in National Health Investors by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. It operates through the Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segments. The Real Estate Investments segment includes real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities.

