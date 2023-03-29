CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.97

Shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.97 and traded as low as $2.65. CPS Technologies shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 10,522 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 million, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.80.
CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.
