CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.97

Shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.97 and traded as low as $2.65. CPS Technologies shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 10,522 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 million, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSH. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,711 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

