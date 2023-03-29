Coty (NYSE:COTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.93

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.93 and last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 292297 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COTY. Raymond James raised their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.93.

The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Coty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Coty by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Coty by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Coty by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coty by 335.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

