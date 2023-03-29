Costco Wholesale’s (COST) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $540.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on COST. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research raised Costco Wholesale from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of COST traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $489.73. 960,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $493.89 and its 200-day moving average is $489.98. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,156 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $40,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

