Cosmos (ATOM) Price Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.21 billion and $139.15 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.23 or 0.00040970 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00061317 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00017923 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000749 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

