Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Core & Main Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of CNM stock opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.82. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In related news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 6,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $147,837.66. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,895.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 66,763 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $1,604,314.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,929.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 6,411 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $147,837.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,895.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,171 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,903. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Core & Main

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Core & Main by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Core & Main by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Core & Main by 256.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 72,331 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Core & Main by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 382,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Core & Main by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,563,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,200,000 after purchasing an additional 777,637 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Core & Main from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Core & Main from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Core & Main in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Core & Main from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

