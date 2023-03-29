Contrasting Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) & Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) and Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vitru and Udemy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitru $255.14 million 2.51 $18.08 million $0.63 35.22 Udemy $629.10 million 1.98 -$153.88 million ($1.08) -7.94

Vitru has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Udemy. Udemy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vitru, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

53.0% of Vitru shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of Udemy shares are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Udemy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vitru and Udemy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitru 7.09% 12.34% 4.42% Udemy -24.46% -41.24% -20.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Vitru and Udemy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitru 0 2 1 0 2.33 Udemy 0 3 5 0 2.63

Vitru currently has a consensus target price of $23.17, indicating a potential upside of 4.40%. Udemy has a consensus target price of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 78.71%. Given Udemy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Udemy is more favorable than Vitru.

Volatility and Risk

Vitru has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Udemy has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Udemy beats Vitru on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vitru

(Get Rating)

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses primarily comprise pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, engineering, vocational education, and health-related courses. The company also offers continuing education courses primarily in pedagogy, finance, and business, as well as in other subjects, such as law, engineering, IT, and health-related courses through hybrid model, online, and on-campus. In addition, it operates 8 campuses that provides traditional on campus undergraduate courses, including business administration, accounting, physical education, engineering, law, and health-related courses. Vitru Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

About Udemy

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc. operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages. The company's courses offer learning objectives, such as reskilling or upskilling in technology and business, and soft skills, as well as learners receive access to interactive learning tools comprising quizzes, exercises, and instructor questions-and-answers. Udemy, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

