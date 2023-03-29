Continuum Finance (CTN) Price Hits $0.0527 on Exchanges

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Continuum Finance has a market capitalization of $122.75 million and approximately $11,744.93 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Continuum Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0527 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Continuum Finance has traded 49.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Continuum Finance Token Profile

Continuum Finance launched on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Continuum Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

