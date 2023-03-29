Context Therapeutics Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:CNTX)

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Context Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Context Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Context Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

CNTX stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.47. Context Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Context Therapeutics by 79.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,607 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 25.88% of the company’s stock.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

