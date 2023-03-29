Comparing Mount Logan Capital (OTCMKTS:PYCFF) & Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF)

Mount Logan Capital (OTCMKTS:PYCFF – Get Rating) and Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) are both non-energy minerals companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mount Logan Capital and Anglo American’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mount Logan Capital N/A N/A N/A $0.17 12.43 Anglo American N/A N/A N/A $0.08 410.24

Mount Logan Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anglo American, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mount Logan Capital N/A N/A N/A Anglo American N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Mount Logan Capital and Anglo American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mount Logan Capital and Anglo American, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mount Logan Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Anglo American 1 1 3 0 2.40

Mount Logan Capital presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 132.56%. Anglo American has a consensus target price of $39.77, indicating a potential upside of 24.37%. Given Mount Logan Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mount Logan Capital is more favorable than Anglo American.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.3% of Anglo American shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Mount Logan Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Anglo American pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Mount Logan Capital pays out 134.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Anglo American pays out 1,090.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mount Logan Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Mount Logan Capital beats Anglo American on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mount Logan Capital

Mount Logan Capital Inc.is an investment firm primarily focused on investing in public and private debt securities. The Company holds and actively manages and monitors a seed portfolio of loans and other investments with credit-oriented characteristics. The company was formerly known as Marret Resource Corp. and changed its name to Mount Logan Capital Inc. in October 2018. Mount Logan Capital Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in New York City.

About Anglo American

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

