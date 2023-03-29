Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Mill Capital Management LLC

Mill Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681,252 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 2.6% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $23,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 1.3 %

Comcast stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.91. 3,120,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,565,063. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.