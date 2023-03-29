Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after acquiring an additional 94,837 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after acquiring an additional 146,936 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CL traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.97. 151,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,432,774. The firm has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

